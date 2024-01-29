NGOs tell government it should stop transportation of weapons through Maltese air, sea space

The Maltese government should no longer allow weapons of war to pass through its air and sea space, NGOs have told government.

“We are concerned that international humanitarian law and United Nations peace resolutions are becoming ineffective. We are concerned that many western states are supporting an unprecedented Israeli military siege and carnage in Gaza and mass raids and arrests in the Occupied West Bank. We are concerned that this war is spreading to other countries,” the NGOs told the Prime Minister and cabinet members in a letter addressed to them.

The NGOs said they recognise the important lead that Malta has taken as a member of the UN Security Council to promote peace and a lasting ceasefire in Gaza. “We are grateful for the unity of the Malta Government and MEPs at EU and OSCE fora in their diplomatic efforts for a lasting peace.”

The NGOs reminded government on the country’s neutrality status, saying such status can only be accomplished by “adhering to a policy of non-alignment and refusing to participate in any military alliance”.

“This means that ‘no foreign military base will be permitted on Maltese territory’ and that ‘no military facilities in Malta will be allowed to be used by any foreign forces’,” they said. “However, for many months of horrific slaughter in Gaza, we have allowed foreign military forces to pass through our air and sea space transporting massive numbers of weapons of war.”

They quoted US intelligence assessments which show between 40% and 45% of the munitions used by Israel have been unguided. “In other words, these dumb bombs free fall and destroy everything wherever they land resulting inevitably in disproportionate civilian harm.”

“As the death toll in Gaza rises to over 25,000 people including 10,500 children, as the number of injured people rises to over 62,000 people and the number of missing people to over 8,000, as the UN chief António Guterres denounces Israel for the ‘heartbreaking’ deaths of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, we the undersigned say: Enough is Enough! No more carriers of weapons of war will be given permission to pass through Malta’s air and sea space,” the NGOs said. “We call on Malta to take this tangible step toward peace. We call on all other countries to stand up for humanity, for effective humanitarian laws, and for demilitarisation.”

The letter was signed by Moviment Graffitti, Għaqda għall-Ġustizzja, Ugwaljanza u Paċi, Laboratorju tal-Paċi, Blue Door Education, Great Oak Malta, Associazione Mozart Italia Malta, National Foster Care Association, Malta, Young Progressive Beings, Malta, Dance Beyond Borders and YMCA.

It was also signed by Her Excellency Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, Sammy Meilaq, Father Dionjsiu Mintoff, Father Hilary Taglioferro, Anne Mintoff, Yana Mintoff, Ċetta Mainwaring, Daniel X Mainwaring, Louise Chircop, Angela Deguara, Alex Vella Gera, Kurt Borg, Wayne Flask, Freddie Micallef, Bernard Cauchi, Erica Schembri, Tina Braxton, Robert Micallef, Dr Michelle Attard Tonna, Victor Martinelli, Joseph Gravina, Anna Caruana, Rebecca Cremona, Anna Spiteri, Dirk De Ketelarere, Andrew Camilleri, Marka Pisani, Reuben Grima, Tara Cassar, Irene Mangion, Rafel Grima, Mary Grace Vella, Yosanne Vella, Christine Cassar, Caroline Morales, Anthony Camilleri, Paul Gatt, Debra Comper, Jacqueline Chircop, Antonio Dato, Marcia Grima, Profs David E. Zammit, Dèsirèe Attard, Gabriel Apap, Roberta de Angelis, Dr Edward Zammit, Rita Cortis, Stephen Borg, Raphael Borg, Julienne Schembri, Deborah Falzon and Profs Adrian Grima.