First cannabis association begins operating

The first cannabis harm reduction association KDD Society is now fully operational and has begun distributing cannabis to registered adult members.

The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) said the association, which was granted an operating licence in October 2023, has successfully passed all mandatory laboratory testing by ARUC.

Testing included Phytocannabinoid Profile, Micro-organism Analyte, Bacteria, Yeast and Mold Count, Mycotoxins, Trace / Heavy Metal Analyte, Water Activity and Moisture Content and Filth and Foreign Material, further ensuring cannabis cultivated and distributed within Cannabis Harm Reduction Associations are free from unwanted contaminants.

Cannabis flowers cultivated, packaged and distributed by CHRAs are identifiable by the unique ARUC Label and Seal. Cannabis Harm Reduction associations are the only regulated entities to cultivate and distribute non-medical cannabis above 0.2% THC.

“The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis is pleased that one year after the Convention on Setting the Standards for a not-for-profit Cannabis seed to distribution approach, CHRAs have now begun operating in a highly-regulated manner based on a public health and harm reduction approach,” the authority said.