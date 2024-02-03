Palestinian Embassy, Moviment Graffitti in beach demonstration against Gaza 'genocide'

The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Malta joined NGOs Moviment Graffitti and Youth for Palestine to hold a symbolic protest against Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza, at Għadira Bay on Saturday afternoon.



Over 15,000 Palestinians have died so far in the ongoing Israeli military campaign against Gaza, which was launched in retaliation for the killing of 1,300 Israeli citizens in a suprise attack by the militant group Hamas last October.

The 3pm demonstration was held by Movement Graffiti on the popular sandy beach with the stated aim of “highlighting how the scenic Mediterranean beaches of Gaza and their surroundings have become the stage for the systemic massacre of Palestinian children, women and men by the Israeli state. Mass graves lie in the sandy beaches where children once played.”

Denouncing the military campaign as genocidal, Moviment Graffitti said they intend to call for Malta and the rest of the world to act and bring to an end the atrocities committed against the Palestinian people.

The demonstration coincides with a statement signed by over 800 serving US and European officials, warning that their own governments' policies on the Israel-Gaza war could amount to "grave violations of international law".

International news media reports the officials as telling their respective administrations that they risk becoming complicit in "one of the worst human catastrophes of this century" and that their expert advice has been sidelined, in what is the latest sign of dissent among some of Israel’s Western allies.



