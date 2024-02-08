Man in hospital after traffic accident in Regional Road

A 25-year-old man from Qormi was taken to Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday after a traffic accident in Regional Road, Santa Venera.

According to police, the victim was driving a Benelli motorcycle when it collided with a Ford Transit van driven by a 66-year-old man from Żebbuġ, as well as a Volvo S60 driven by an 85-year-old from Swieqi.

The Volvo was driving in another lane.

A medical team administered first aid on the victim, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.