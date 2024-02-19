Vittmi tal-Kostruzzjoni | Lamin Jaiteh

The third episode of Vittmi tal-Kostruzzjoni is about the story of Lamin Jaiteh, a worker who fell two storeys on a construction site in Mellieha in 2021. Instead of driving him to the hospital, his employer dumped him on the roadside.

Migrant workers constitute a vast part of the construction workforce, often employed illegally and in conditions of slavery and with utter disregard for their health and safety.

In an interview with activist Wayne Flask, Jaiteh opens up about the accident, his recovery, and his harrowing experience in the Maltese construction sector.

The series is a joint production between Wayne Flask and Maltatoday, produced on an entirely voluntary basis.