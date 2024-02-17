[WATCH] Bishops urge politicians to engage in ‘respectful dialogue’ as election season looms

Malta’s bishops are encouraging politicians to embrace “the art of respectful dialogue” as the country gears up for local council and European Parliament elections.

In a pastoral letter marking the start of the Christian Lenten period, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma and Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi said dialogue is often considered a sign of weakness on a political level.

“Sometimes, we tend to prefer people who drown out the voices of others through verbal attacks, ridicule and hurtful language,” they said, noting that the quality of political debate is poorer when people engage with each other in this manner.

“Let us also pray for unity among the people of our nation which this year celebrates 60 years of independence and 50 years as a republic. To advance as a society, we need to urgently rediscover the art of respectful dialogue… We encourage all who are involved in public and political life not to shy away from courageously choosing to listen humbly and engaging in respectful dialogue,” they added.

The pastoral letter is premised on what the bishops call the “five gifts of God” referred to in Malta’s national anthem: sound judgement, mercy, health, unity and peace.

They said sound judgement means setting aside self-interest in decision-making. Wise people and responsible leaders take decisions that take everyone into consideration, they added.

“We need these types of leaders and citizens for our fine words regarding sustainability and inclusion to mean anything,” the bishops said.

They also encouraged people to be merciful “in a world where it is extremely easy to crush and ‘discard’ people through our words and actions”.

“Being merciful also means that — rather than judging, condemning, and destroying others on media and social media — you opt to see in every person the humanity we share that truly makes us brothers and sisters,” the bishops said, urging Christians to partake in the sacrament of confession during Lent.

Inviting people to pause for a moment from the rushed daily routine, the bishops urged compassion.

“There may be a colleague going through a tough time; a neighbour whose health has deteriorated; and a mother or father who have lost their job. Stopping to notice, listen, speak to and accompany someone who is suffering could be the greatest gift of charity during this period of Lent,” they said.

The bishops also made reference to ongoing conflicts in the world, namely the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan, urging leaders to use their power to stop this “absurd destruction”.

But they also emphasised the importance of being “bringers of peace” in everyday circumstances.

“Peace or violence between us depend on the decisions — big or small — that we take each day. Peace is the fruit of good, responsible decisions. When we ignore truth and justice, when we think we are always right, and when success and money become our idols, we sow the seed of violence,” the bishops said, urging Christians to draw near the Crucified Christ and the Risen Lord.

The pastoral letter will be read out in churches across Malta and Gozo over the weekend.

Read the pastoral letter below: