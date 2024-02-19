Public consultation to declare the Maltese honeybee a national species launched

The government has launched a public consultation to declare the Maltese honeybee a National Species.

The proposed amendments to the current legislation which were launched for public consultation, take into consideration operational concerns raised by beekeepers and streamlines permitting processes between two regulators, the Environment & Resources Authority (ERA) and the Department of Agriculture, avoiding additional burdens for beekeepers. The proposed amendments also give additional protection to the endemic Maltese honeybee.

NGOs have long called for the Maltese honeybee to be recognised as the national insect saying it is equivalent to the protection of the local ecosystem on the whole.

Students from Birkirkara and Safi Primary schools were the first participants in the public consultation.

During a discussion with the primary students, Minister for the Environment Miriam Dalli explained the importance of declaring the Maltese honeybee as a national insect.

“Beyond its significance as a pollinator to our ecosystems, the honeybee symbolises our commitment to biodiversity and the environment. Let us cherish and protect this invaluable insect, recognising its vital role in sustaining life on our planet,” Miriam Dalli said.

READ ALSO: Emergency from inside the world of the Maltese honey bee