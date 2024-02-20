Building facade falls onto street during demolition works

Updated at 2:15pm with BCA statement

A facade of a building in Paola came crashing down onto the street during demolition works on Tuesday morning.

On Facebook, Paola mayor Dominic Grima wrote a short but livid post where he said that Triq l-Arkata, where the accident occurred, was closed without the necessary permit.

No one was hurt in the incident, with the mayor saying that a police report, as well as a report to LESA has been filed.