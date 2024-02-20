Building facade falls onto street during demolition works
Updated at 2:15pm with BCA statement
A facade of a building in Paola came crashing down onto the street during demolition works on Tuesday morning.
On Facebook, Paola mayor Dominic Grima wrote a short but livid post where he said that Triq l-Arkata, where the accident occurred, was closed without the necessary permit.
No one was hurt in the incident, with the mayor saying that a police report, as well as a report to LESA has been filed.
Meanwhile a spokesperosn for the Building and Construction Authority contacted MaltaToday to explain that the facade was meant to be taken down, and that the authority is investigating what lead the building to fall onto the street.
This is the second collapse of a construction site in February, as a facade had collapsed in Gżira earlier this month.
Involved persons being investigated – BCA
The Building and Construction Authority said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that a stop work notice has been issued.
It also said the individuals behind the incident are being investigated by the authority.