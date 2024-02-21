PN says Abela is a hypocrite following comments on defence spending

Updated at 18:06 with PL reply

The Nationalist Party hit out at Prime Minister Robert Abela’s comments indicating that he is against more investments in the Armed Forces.

During the Labour Party’s Sunday political activity, Abela was reacting to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola’s call to boost the EU’s defence spending in light of escalating tensions and the possibility that the United States would not back its NATO allies.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PN said that investing in Malta’s Armed Forces means investing in Malta’s peace.

“The Prime Minister’s actions and hypocrisy are irresponsible and dangerous given the current delicate international situation,” the PN stated while referencing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The opposition said that Abela’s attack on Metsola reeks of partisan politics, while saying that Metsola’s call to boost the EU’s defence spending is a move to defend the bloc’s democratic values. “Robert Abela, instead of defending the country;s interest, is only looking through the lens of red versus blue.”

The PN said that Abela is a hypocrite, as he says one thing domestically, while changing his tone when he represents Malta in the EU, including when discussing defence spending.

“Robert Abela’s inconsistency and hypocrisy are a threat to the country’s security and defence,” the PN concluded.

The statement was signed by the shadow minister for security, Darren Carabott and the shadow minister for foreign and European affairs, Beppe Fenech Adami.

PL responds

In response, the Labour Party issued its response to the PN's statement. The PL stated that the PN should not use the Armed Forces to justify pro-war messages. "The PN and its allies wanted to put the Armed Forces' soldiers in prison for doing their duty," the PL said.

The governing party said that government's message in favour of peace is consistent domestically and abroad.

The PL condemned, "those who see conflict as an opportunity and send messages in favour of escalation."