Y-Plate cabbies to protest for fair pay and better conditions on Wednesday

Y-plate cab drivers will be holding a protest over poor pay and working conditions on Wednesday morning.

Light Passenger Operators Association (LPOA) drivers will gather at the Farmers Parking area in Ta’ Qali, the Times of Malta reports, before beginning a slow-moving carcade to Marsa.

The action is undertaken to protest working conditions in the industry, particularly focusing on the pricing strategies employed by ride-hailing apps like Bolt, eCabs, and Uber. The LPOA represents licensed drivers for light passenger transport vehicles (commonly known as Y-plate vehicles) booked through phone calls and ride-hailing apps.

The planned action on Wednesday stems from growing discontent within the industry, with cab drivers publicly addressing various issues last year. In August, the LPOA unsuccessfully advocated for better pay from Malta's major ride-hailing platforms, a request rebuffed by Uber and Bolt, citing unwillingness to consider increased driver compensation.

During the discussions, self-employed drivers revealed that, although passengers pay approximately €1.10 per kilometer, drivers only retain around 70 cents of that amount.

In October, Y-plate drivers gathered publicly to voice their concerns after Transport Malta altered its rules, mandating them to park vehicles in commercial garages. The gathering, not endorsed by the LPOA, was curtailed as the group lacked a police permit for the protest.

Additionally, cab drivers have expressed concerns about frequent robberies during their work, recounting incidents such as a driver losing a backpack containing €400 and debit cards to three thieves who attempted to snatch his phone at the conclusion of their trip.