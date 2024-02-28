[WATCH] Government must shoulder responsibility for Sofia death: Bernard Grech

The government should shoulder responsibility for the Jean Paul Sofia tragedy, the Opposition has said.

Reacting to the inquiry report published on Wednesday, leader Bernard Grech said the inquiry results show why government was adamant on not launching the public inquiry.

Grech insisted the inquiry itself shows government shortcomings led to the building collapse which killed Jean Paul Sofia.

“The Public Inquiry confirms the need for a separate inquiry from the Magisterial Inquiry, in which the Board said that the Public Inquiry was complementary and from which facts emerged that could never emerge from a Magisterial Inquiry,” the Nationalist leader said.

He stated the party’s insistence, together with the victim’s family, was “truly valid”.

“It also confirms how wrong government was in voting against the PN’s motion calling for the public inquiry,” he said.

He concluded by saying all the recommendations should be implemented in their entirety.

‘Once again the state is held responsible for a death’ – Repubblika

Civil society NGO Repubblika slammed the state for “once again being held responsible” for another death.

The NGO was referring to the conclusions of the Public Inquiry into the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

It said the PM has the responsibility to ensure those responsible shoulder their responsibility for what had happened.

“The state is made up of persons who have been assigned an assignment and are being paid well for it. The state is persons who have a first and last name and ultimately, the prime minister bears the responsibility if they do not bear it,” it said.

READ ALSO: Prime Minister gives CEOs, chairpersons ultimatum to ‘shoulder responsibility’ over Sofia inquiry