[WATCH] Prime Minister gives CEOs, chairpersons ultimatum to ‘shoulder responsibility’ over Sofia inquiry

Prime Minister Robert Abela has stated that he is expecting persons implicated as responsible for failings which led to the death of Jean Paul Sofia to "shoulder responsibility," by 4:30pm on Wednesday.

Abela was fielding journalists' questions regarding the damning public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

Abela, without naming names, stated that he expects the chairperson of an entity, two CEOs of another two entities to resign. He also mentioned an employee and a number of managers who are no longer at their posts as other people who were singled out in the report.

The report singled out David Xuereb as the Chairman of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) as someone who "should consider his position."

In its published report, the inquiry board said it was inappropriate for the OHSA to be led by the same person for over 20 years. It suggested that the chief executive should hold a fixed term.

The Board also said it was concerned to hear that the OHSA holds no legal or technical responsibility on matters of public safety, or the protection of third-parties during works. The Board added that it is unacceptable that OHSA officials have no competence in deciding whether a building is safe or not.

The Board also said that the OHSA should “get down from its ivory tower that it built for itself and consider incidents not just as numbers but as grievances that break families”.

