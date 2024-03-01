Zrinzo Azzopardi fiercely defends ministerial legacy as House debates Sofia public inquiry findings

The public inquiry has addressed events up until last summer, but not the subsequent developments, as stated by former minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi on Friday.

"Let’s understand that the inquiry’s observations will continue to influence our work, but it’s essential to note that work has already commenced," Zrinzo Azzopardi said.

Parliament, now in its third day, is deliberating the findings of the public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s death.

Addressing the House, Zrinzo Azzopardi remarked that the long-awaited and extensive work has, at times, gone unnoticed in the public inquiry. "However, the government will see the recommendations made by the Sofia public inquiry implemented."

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi served as the Minister for Public Works and Planning, overseeing both the Building and Construction Authority and the Authority for Safety and Security at the Workplace when Jean Paul Sofia tragically died to the Kordin building collapse in December 2022.

Speaking to MaltaToday on Thursday, Zrinzo Azzopardi insisted that he would not step down as minister.

"The inquiry did acknowledge the work carried out during my tenure as minister, and further reforms will now take place. Over 90% of the recommendations from the Quintano report were implemented, but evidently, there is much more that needs to be done. Indeed, the licensing of contractors is the foundation upon which more of these reforms will take place. Today, we have a public inquiry that guides us forward and pays the greatest respect to the memory of Jean Paul Sofia," he stated.

Reiterating this in parliament, Zrinzo Azzopardi said he fully cooperated with the inquiry board.

"Let’s set the record straight. I provided all the information I had available. I answered every question that was posed. I presented all documents I had," he said in full defense.

Discussing several recommendations made by the inquiry, Zrinzo Azzopardi spoke about the contractor’s licensing.

"The first recommendation, in fact, speaks of the wise move to finally have a license for contractors." The PL MP mentioned that this was a long-awaited, long-promised initiative that required a substantial amount of energy to accomplish.

Addressing the recommendation of a skills card, Zrinzo Azzopardi expressed support but suggested an analysis of Malta's existing skills and the skills workers will need in the future. Turning to workplace safety, the MP stated that it had long been a priority for the government, extending beyond the construction sector.

"Employers must understand the need to keep their workers safe and recognize their duty to reduce the dangers workers face in their day-to-day activities."

Regarding insurance companies, the MP emphasised their importance but insisted that "insurance won’t prevent another accident from happening."

Criticising the Opposition, Zrinzo Azzopardi expressed disappointment, expecting more proposals and greater effort from them on how the recommendations could be implemented.