PN repeats call for political resignations after Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry

Shadow minister for planning, Stanley Zammit quoted a 2020 interview with Miriam Dalli, as when she was still an MEP, she spoke of the importance of transparency and good governance. Zammit reminded those present that Dalli and the rest of her colleagues voted against a public inquiry, which he described as an exercise in transparency.

He emphasised that the fragmentation between government and the entities which fall under it gives way for corruption. Commenting on the lax enforcement pointed out by the public inquiry, Zammit called the report a certificate of disfunctional systems which led to the fatal failures.

Concluding, he once again called for Miriam Dalli's resegnation.

Meanwhile, opposition spokesperson for energy Ryan Callus said that government is trying to satisfy the public's outrage through administrative resignations.

Callus noted that most of the people who've resigned last week were persons of trust appointed by the executive.

The PN MP stated that if one reads between the lines of the report, one finds that responsibility must not only be shouldered by the administrative workers.

He reminded that the PN will soon present a no confidence motion in ministers Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Miriam Dalli and Silvio Schembri, in the aftermath of the Sofia public inquiry findings.