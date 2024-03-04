Sofia Inquiry: Opposition to file no confidence motion in three ministers

The Opposition will present a no confidence motion in ministers Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Miriam Dalli and Silvio Schembri, in the aftermath of the Sofia public inquiry findings.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said the three ministers must shoulder political responsibility for the damning conclusions in the inquiry.

“They are responsible for the entities linked to the failures identified by the inquiry,” Grech said outside parliament on Monday after a meeting of the Nationalist Party parliamentary group.

In a press conference outside of parliament, Grech said that the public inquiry board minced no words when it described the circumstances which led to the death of Jean Paul Sofia as a “comedy of errors.”

The Opposition leader said that the lack of shouldering of political responsibility is not acceptable. Speaking about those who tendered their resignation over the report, Grech asked, “Who appointed these people?”

Grech blasted Prime Minister Robert Abela for pretending to take responsibility by demanding the resignation of a few people, “while he doesn’t do the right thing.”

“The Prime Minister still wants to gamble with people’s lives,” Grech said, adding that he expects more entities to demand the Prime Minister and the relevant minister to resign.

The PN leader reminded those present that had Abela got his way, construction workers and people who live next to construction sites would still be exposed to the serious failings pointed out by the public inquiry. Grech also reiterated that many people are still living in fear next to construction sites.

Grech extended an invitation to anyone who wants to join in the Opposition’s fight without necessarily joining the PN. “What’s important is that he country and its people win,” he concluded.

Labour Party reacts

Reacting to the news, the Labour Party said that Bernard Grech is treating the public inquiry as "a source of political gimmicks."

The PL stated that Grech is not admitting that important changes are being set in motion and that these changes were once proposed when his MPs were in government.

"Bernard Grech's mask is falling once again. He is only interested in political gimmicks, not reforms in the construction sector," the statement concluded.

In turn, the PN responded to the PL's statement by saying that Robert Abela admitted that he believes the public inquiry's findings are a gimmick.

"Robert Abela is confirming that he has learned nothing since wasting a year by refusing a public inquiry."

The statement concluded by saying that Abela remains arrogant and insensitive in front of Sofia's family and the nation.