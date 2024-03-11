MIA named among best European airports

For the sixth consecutive year, Malta International Airport was named among the best European airports for service quality within its size category by Airports Council International.

The airport achieved a high overall satisfaction score of 4.38 for its performance in 2023.

“This achievement reflects commendably on our airport, particularly in light of the record passenger volumes handled last year. Simultaneously, we were operating under intense pressure as we set the ball rolling on a host of infrastructural projects, which are set to increase capacity and improve the guest experience at Malta International Airport over the longer term,” Chief Executive Officer Alan Borg said.

Borg went on to thank the entire airport team for rising above the operational challenges posed by these ongoing works, and for going the extra mile to provide a seamless airport experience to all travelling guests while the airport journey underwent significant changes.

He said these efforts led Malta International Airport to receive a strong vote of confidence from travelling guests, scoring above average ratings across the majority of the 34 key performance indicators. The indicators evaluated throughout 2023 ranged from the ambiance and cleanliness inside the terminal, to staff courtesy and ease of wayfinding.

This global programme serves as a benchmark for measuring passenger satisfaction among nearly 400 airports across 95 countries, with the feedback being received through the Airport Service Quality survey which is completed by travelling guests prior to boarding.

25% passenger growth in February

The MIA welcomed a record total of 474,404 passengers in February 2024, as the airport posted a 25.1% rise in passenger traffic compared to the previous year.

This result was achieved in parallel with a 21.9% increase in aircraft movements, while seat capacity deployed by airlines climbed 25.3% over 2023. Seat occupancy, however, remained aligned with 2023 volumes, as load factor registered a marginal reduction of 0.1 percentage points to stand at 82.5%.

Italy retained its spot as Malta International Airport’s top market, with a market share of almost 22%. The United Kingdom followed closely behind, registering a growth of 30.3% over the previous year. Germany and Poland climbed to third and fourth place respectively with a market share of almost 9% each, while Spain became the airport’s fifth most popular market with a share of just over 5%.