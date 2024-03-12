Food warning on protein pancakes, cumin powder

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a warning on cumin powder and protein pancake products.

The cumin powder must not be consumed due to high pesticides levels, while the protein pancake must not be consumed in view of possible presence of moulds.

The cumin product concerns the Nature’s Best Harvest brand 50g pack of cumin, with lot number 30-08-2024 and a durability date at 30/08/2024.

Meanwhile, the protein pancake products in question are the Nanosupps Ä brand in caramel, pistachio and vanilla flavours. The respective products have the following lot numbers and durability dates:

Caramel: ct319-23, 15/05/2024

Vanilla: v321-23, 17/05/2024

Pistachio: p320-23, 16/05/2024

For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2:30pm on telephone number 21337333 or by email on [email protected].

The public can also access the directorate’s Facebook page and website for similar information.