Parts of Malta experiencing water shortages - Enemalta and WSC disagree on cause

Residents in some parts of Malta are experiencing water shortages due to what Enemalta called a planned outage.

According to the Water Services Corporation (WSC), residents in Għargħur, Naxxar, Swieqi, Madliena and Ibraġġ are all experiencing water outages, while some parts of Iklin, San Ġwann, Birkirkara and Mosta are also affected.

The WSC said that the service interruption started at around 9:00am and is expected to last until 1:00pm on Saturday, "due to Enemalta power failure."

Despite this, an Enemalta spokesperson told the media that the interruption was planned, as the outage was attributed to works on underground cables.

Enemalta is currently engaged in an ongoing effort to upgrade Malta's energy distribution network, following a series of power cuts across the country which persisted through some of the hottest days of last year.

The energy provider had recently requested an exemption from the obligatory environmental impact assessment for a new 60MW “temporary” diesel-powered “emergency plant” in Delimara. According to Enemalta's CEO, Malta would not have a secure energy supply next summer without the plant.