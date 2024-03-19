Government to buy San Gaetano band club property for €2.8 million

The San Gaetano band club has been spared eviction after government agreed to buy the property the club was renting at €2.8 million.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici announced on Tuesday government has entered into a promise of sale agreement between the arts council and the private owners.

Once purchased, the band club will then rent the property from the government.

The purchase is the latest in government’s attempt to protect band clubs from being evicted by the owners they rent their property from. Government currently has six ongoing promise of sale agreements and has bought five other clubs.

Addressing a press conference, Bonnici said that while it was not a small investment, it was quite significant. He reiterated government’s aim to protect band clubs’ cultural significance. In total, the government will have spent €19 million to buy the 12 band clubs.

“If anyone had doubts whether the festa is important or not, today it is recognised by UNESCO as part of the world's Intangible Cultural Heritage," he said. “We haven't given up on saving more band clubs because we have a positive mind-set and are set on saving them.”