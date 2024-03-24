Mosta Local Council takes issue with supermarket's 'poor landscaping'

On its Facebook page, the local council noted the supermarket's "€5 Olive trees fixed with a plastic electric conduit." Photos posted by the local council seemingly show very small olive tree saplings planted in what appears to be gravel.

The local council said that the establishment would look far better had the supermarket planted mature indigenous trees, "similar to what the Council is planting in Mosta."

A few months ago, the same local council was the target of residents' and activists' anger over a decision to remove 12 mature Ficus Trees in Mosta's square so that they could be transplanted elsewhere.

The local council later announced that eight Holm Oak Trees had been placed in the locality’s square for roosting birds, as the Ficus Trees had been left with no branches. In March, a Facebook post showed that one of Holm Oak Trees required maintenance, as its leaves appeared to have started falling out.