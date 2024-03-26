Elderly to receive faster intermediate care at St Vincent de Paul in new pilot project

Elderly people will be receiving faster intermediate care at St Vincent de Paul care facility, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Monday.

Through the pilot project announced during a Cabinet meeting at the residence on Tuesday, instead of going to the Emergency Department at Mater dei Hospital, the elderly, both from the residence and from the community, can go to St Vincent de Paul for treatment.

The PM said the pilot project is aimed at making the healthcare system more efficient, saying elderly can go back home after the treatment.

“This is another example of specialized help and treatment for the elderly who live in the community. The government remains dedicated to keeping up the highest standards in the sector of the elderly not only in the form of services but also regarding their quality of life and dignity that they deserve,” the PM said.

Abela mentioned other projects that were made possible in St Vincent de Paul such as the ward modernization, new medical apparatus and a garden specially for patients with dementia. He also mentioned projects for the elderly outside of St Vincent de Paul such as the imminent completion of a care home in Floriana and the issuing of a tender for a care home in Bormla.

The PM addressed cabinet on this matter in the presence of the residents of St Vincent de Paul on the second anniversary of his legislature.