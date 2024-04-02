[WATCH] FORCES | Special Intervention Unit

On the second episode of FORCES, Special Officer Malcom Sammut, stationed at the Malta Police’s Special Intervention Unit (SIU), discusses the unit's function as the final option in high-pressure scenarios.

He also explains how the SIU undergoes training for hostage situations, barricaded subjects, and various other circumstances.

Set up in 2016, the SIU intervenes in delicate circumstances such as operations that lead to the arrests of drug traffickers and hostages while also offering security to dignitaries.