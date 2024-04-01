Temperature reaches sweltering 29.4°C on Easter Monday

Monday’s temperatures surged to sweltering 29.4°C in Malta on Monday, a MET Office spokesperson told MaltaToday.

Temperatures were a few degrees Celsius off the monthly record of 30.7°C recorded in April 1985. The mean maximum temperature for April is 20.1°C.

The high temperatures were a result of a ridge of high pressure extending from Algiers to the Mediterranean Sea. The sustained wind direction from the Sahara Desert brought a lot of dust in suspension, while the relative humidity dropping to 23% also contributed to this high temperature.

Temperatures are expected to stabilise in the coming days, dropping to highs of 21°C on Tuesday. Wind is also expected to pick up, reaching speeds of Force 5 to 6.