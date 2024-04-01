menu

Temperature reaches sweltering 29.4°C on Easter Monday

Temperature a few degrees Celsius off the monthly record of 30.7°C recorded in April 1985

karl_azzopardi
1 April 2024, 6:57pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Golden Bay (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Golden Bay (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Monday’s temperatures surged to sweltering 29.4°C in Malta on Monday, a MET Office spokesperson told MaltaToday.

Temperatures were a few degrees Celsius off the monthly record of 30.7°C recorded in April 1985. The mean maximum temperature for April is 20.1°C.

The high temperatures were a result of a ridge of high pressure extending from Algiers to the Mediterranean Sea. The sustained wind direction from the Sahara Desert brought a lot of dust in suspension, while the relative humidity dropping to 23% also contributed to this high temperature.

Temperatures are expected to stabilise in the coming days, dropping to highs of 21°C on Tuesday. Wind is also expected to pick up, reaching speeds of Force 5 to 6.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.