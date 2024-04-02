Naxxar council says it was kept in the dark by Wasteserv over incinerator relocation

Updated at 2pm with Wasteserv's reply

The Naxxar Local Council has criticised the lack of information provided to it over the relocation of the hazardous waste incinerator to Magħtab.

“The Naxxar Local Council feels it would have been fair, just, and preferable if there had been more communication from the outset with the council, because ultimately the Local Council is the representative of the people of Naxxar,” it said in a statement.

Last week, MaltaToday reported on Wasteserv's planning application to relocate of the incinerator used to burn hazardous waste like animal and clinical waste from its current location in Marsa to Magħtab.

The council said that following the newspaper's report, it requested a meeting with Wasteserv CEO Richard Bilocca who assured councillors that the project is still at a premature stage, and studies are still ongoing.

The council reiterated its opposition to the project, and said it will continue to asses the process of the incinerator’s relocation.

Wasteserv replies

"It is pertinent to note that the hazardous waste treatment facility project had been announced by WasteServ in 2020 through a press release which received wide coverage in media. Far from anyone being kept in the dark about this project, WasteServ has taken steps to ensure that both the Naxxar Local Council and the general public have been informed about the ECOHIVE strategy, which incorporates five projects including the relocation of the incinerator.

"It should also be noted that this strategy was finalised following consultation with affected parties including neighbouring farmers, who asked WasteServ to reduce land uptake.

"During the meeting held yesterday with the Naxxar Local Council, Councillors were shown plans of the project and provided with reassurances that the ECOHIVE strategy – which is based on the circular economy principle instead of the past practice of landfilling – will not leave any negative impact on the area. On the contrary, it will improve the environment in the vicinity of Magħtab.

"The mayor and councillors, including the Executive Secretary, were also given a tour of the Complex which provided them with the opportunity to observe how an organic bag is converted into energy, how thousands of tonnes of recyclables are being processed so that they are returned in the economy, how well the landfills are maintained, and the constant tree planting and maintenance works on the old Magħtab landfill.

"During a very constructive meeting yesterday, WasteServ also agreed to a proposal by the Council to hold meetings with residents in the immediate vicinity and will continue to provide any information and assistance required to the local council and the general public."