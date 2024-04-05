menu

Unlikely friendship: Abandoned dog and rabbit found curled up at Chadwick Lakes

karl_azzopardi
5 April 2024, 12:31pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The dog and rabbit were found curled up together and were later rescued from the valley by the Malta Ranger Unit and NGO Vuci ghall-Annimali (Photos: Malta Ranger Unit/Facebook)
The Malta Ranger Unit (MRU) rescued a dog and a rabbit found together at the Chadwick Lakes Trail.

The MRU said on its Facebook page that Cami Apelgren from the unit and Althea Galea from Vuci ghall-Annimali responded to the sighting of abandoned pets within minutes. In less than 30 minutes they were rescued.

The animals, in an odd sight, were found curled up together and were later retrieved from the valley.

“These two were seemingly dumped together, since they took shelter together and were in a state of shock,” the MRU said.

The MRU reminded people that abandoning a pet is a crime, and microchipping a dog is enforced by law.

On the Facebook page Vuci ghall-annimali, Althea Galea said the two animals have been taken to a vet for treatment, and the NGO is looking for someone to adopt the two animals together.

