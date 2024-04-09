Malta Public Transport denies having unsafe buses in its fleet after employee’s judicial protest

Malta Public Transport has categorically denied allegations of dangerous and unroadworthy buses in circulation, after a judicial protest filed by Claudio Cutajar threw into question the safety of its bus fleet.

“The safety of our passengers, of our employees and of all road users, is our top priority, and we have never and will never compromise on this fundamental aspect,” the company said in a statement.

“Our company has strict procedures in place, that are based on our extensive international experience, to ensure the safety and security of our buses and everyone on board. The company would never allow buses that are not roadworthy to be put on the road.”

The company further claimed that Cutajar is currently facing disciplinary charges for gross misconduct in relation to breach of procedures.

“Malta Public Transport will be initiating legal action against Mr. Cutajar, since it is left with no choice but to defend its reputation against baseless allegations. We are confident that our records and evidence that will be presented in court, will prove that these allegations are false.”

The company said it wants to assure the public that its quality control procedures are robust, and that its buses undergo regular inspections and servicing every 35 days to ensure that they meet the necessary safety requirements amongst others.

