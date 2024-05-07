Construction worker pleads guilty to string of burglaries in Msida

A 27-year-old construction worker has admitted to having carried out a string of burglaries targeting apartments in Msida in March and April.

Hussein Aldghim, a Syrian national living in Hamrun was arraigned before magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busittil on Tuesday, accused of four counts of aggravated theft and two further counts of attempted aggravated theft.

Police Inspectors Eman Hayman and Stephen Gulia explained that the police had been investigating a series of break-ins and burglaries from apartments in Msida and had discovered that the burglar would gain entry to the block of flats through small hatches on the roof. The breakthrough came on Sunday, when the police were informed that a suspicious person had been sighted in the block. Officers went to the scene, where they arrested Aldghim, whom they recognised from CCTV footage collected following previous burglaries.

Aldghim pleaded guilty to the charges, confirming his admission after being given time to reconsider.

The court then asked the prosecution to provide a value of what had been stolen, with a view to ordering the man to repay it, but was told that this information was not immediately available.

The magistrate adjourned the case to May 17 in order for the prosecution to establish the amount, after which it is expected to sentence the burglar.