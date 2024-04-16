Windy weather expected until Friday, MET Office says

The MET Office forecasts windy weather for the coming week as the Force 5 and 6 winds are expected to last until Friday before calming down over the weekend.

The MET Office also explained that April's warmer weather is the result of "a ridge of high pressure over the Atlantic which was extending towards the central Mediterranean and Libya." It was explained that the majority of western Europe was under this high pressure, which kept extending over Malta.

Wednesday's highest temperature is predicted to be 21°C, which is slightly colder than it was last week. This is a result of the "unstable weather" experienced in recent times. It was further explained that a trough of low pressure that is expanding from Libya towards the central Mediterranean is the cause of this instability.

Visibility is expected to increase due to less dust in the air, as the current East-Southeast winds are bound to change to Northwest overnight.

"The Northwest wind will persist until at least Friday, with the strongest wind force expected tomorrow Wednesday 17th, reaching Force 6 to 7, especially over the exposed areas."

Between Wednesday and Friday, one can expect windy conditions, according to the MET Office, who noted that their forecast may change throughout the week.

"The wind is expected to reach F5-6, with a peak of F7 on Wednesday. Over the weekend, temperatures are forecasted to reach 20 °C, with light winds of up to Force 3."