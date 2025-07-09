Former PL secretary arraigned for fraud

Former Labour Party general secretary Jimmy Magro appeared in court on Tuesday, facing charges of fraud and alleged misappropriation of around €20,000 in EU funds.

Magro pleaded not guilty to charges of complicity and fraud, fraudulent gain, forgery, and making a false declaration of public authority. These charges were all aggravated by his status as a public official.

While few details emerged during the arraignment, with the alleged offences dating back to between 2010 and 2015.

Defence lawyers indicated they may challenge the charges on the grounds of prescription at a later stage once they have thoroughly assessed the charges.

The case comes just months after Magro was convicted in April of corruption, having been found guilty of helping a bidder secure a €250,000 public contract for waste collection equipment in 2014, when he was serving as a special consultant to the Local Councils Association. He has since appealed.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Kevin Calleja, from the Internal Audit and Investigations Department (IAID), testified on behalf of the prosecution. He presented a financial investigation report into suspected misuse of funds by the Local Council Association. That report had first been submitted to Peter Grech, the attorney general at the time, in June 2016.

The case is set to continue later this week.

Magistrate Giannella Busuttil is presiding. Superintendent Rennie Stivala prosecuting.

Magro is being represented by Franco Debono, Michael Sciriha and Roberto Spiteri.