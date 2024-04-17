ADPD: Return of TM official charged with sexual harassment shows disrespect towards women

The reinstatement of Clint Axisa by Transport Malta shows that government does not respect women, the ADPD said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Green Party referred an article by The Shift News which stated that Axisa had returned to his job after being suspended. Axisa is currently out on bail after he was accused of sexually harassing employees in 2022. The court had also head that Axisa had "tried everything" to convince one of the alleged victims to drop her case.

ADPD’s Chairperson, Sandra Gauci stated that the official’s return, “continues to confirm that us women are not respected by the Government. The revocation of Axisa's suspension from work, shows that to the Labour Government we women remain objects - the hobby and pastime for some men.”

Gauci said that despite government’s “fake quotas and sad faces after a femicide” government will never be credible on women’s rights.

“An alleged perpetrator, undergoing criminal proceedings, seems to be able to use his party membership as a 'get out of jail free card',” ADPD added.

The party said that it continues to support women’s rights while standing against all violence, as it called for a change in mentality in various aspects regarding equality.