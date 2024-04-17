Malta Public Transport adds 30 new buses to its fleet

Malta Public Transport has announced the addition of 30 new buses to its fleet.

The 30 new buses are equipped with Euro 6 diesel technology and amenities such as USB chargers and free Wi-Fi.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Transport Minister Chris Bonnet, MPT Chairman Felipe Cosmen and Transport Malta CEO Mark Mallia said the new buses were possible through a €8 million investment.

They said the new buses seek to address the added demand on sustainable and affordable transport.

They quoted a statistic showing a 19% increase in bus passengers during the first three months of 2024 when compared to the previous year. A total of 17.2 million passengers used the service according to the statistic.

The also said people with a personalised Tal-Linja card who made use of the service at least once a month has also increased by 30% to 224,000 from 188,000.

During his speech, Minister Chris Bonett explained the investment in efficient public transport helps address the needs of different sectors in society.

“We are working to ensure the public transport service continues to improve. Together with Malta Public Transport we plan to introduce by the end of 2025 120 completely electric buses with zero emissions, replacing the current diesel buses. This initiative should lead to a significant reduction in carbon emissions in the transport sector," he said.

Transport Malta Chairman Mark Mallia said the authority, together with MPT, are dedicated to providing a more reliable, efficient public transport system that is environmentally friendly and continues to meet the needs of communities.