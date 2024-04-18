menu

Maltese, Spanish Prime Ministers discuss Middle East conflict ahead of European Council

The pair discussed the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, as fears of expanded conflict in the region mount

18 April 2024, 11:00am
by Matthew Farrugia
The two leaders met in the midst of widespread fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East
Prime Minister Robert Abela has met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez ahead of an extraordinary European Council meeting.

The pair discussed the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, as fears of expanded conflict in the region mount.

On Wednesday, Israel’s closest Western allies have pleaded with the country’s wartime government not to risk igniting a wider war by responding too strongly to Iran’s barrage of missiles and drones last weekend.

Despite this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country would not bow to external pressures when choosing its response. 

In their meeting, Maltese and Spanish Prime Ministers discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the importance of a permanent ceasfire. They also agreed on the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Malta and Spain are among four EU member states who agreed that a two-state solution is crucial in achieving peace in the region. 

