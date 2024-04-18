Maltese, Spanish Prime Ministers discuss Middle East conflict ahead of European Council

Started the day by meeting my friend @sanchezcastejon on current issues in the Middle East. From fostering peace to prioritising humanitarian aid, stability remains paramount for our Mediterranean region. - RA pic.twitter.com/GjCAzV17eJ

On Wednesday, Israel’s closest Western allies have pleaded with the country’s wartime government not to risk igniting a wider war by responding too strongly to Iran’s barrage of missiles and drones last weekend.

Despite this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country would not bow to external pressures when choosing its response.

In their meeting, Maltese and Spanish Prime Ministers discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the importance of a permanent ceasfire. They also agreed on the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Malta and Spain are among four EU member states who agreed that a two-state solution is crucial in achieving peace in the region.