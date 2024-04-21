Roberta Metsola congratulates Myriam Spiteri Debono on presidency

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola visited newly elected President Myriam Spiteri Debono on Saturday, congratulating her on the appointment.

Making a trip to San Anton on a courtesy call, Metsola expressed her hope to encourage goodwill and trust among those who can bring about change, the President’s office said in a statement.

Metsola also emphasised the importance that people vote in the upcoming European Parliament elections in June.

The EP President noted that Myriam Spiteri Debono’s presidency is a significant step for the country, hoping that it leaves an impact on Maltese society and brings the population together.

This presidency may also be instrumental in encouraging greater public participation from youths and the general public, Metsola added.