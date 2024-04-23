[WATCH] FORCES | CPD Marine Section

menu

CPD Marine Section Station Officer Oreste Azzopardi speaks about the section’s role in carrying out rescue and firefighting missions out at sea in the final episode of FORCES

23 April 2024, 7:00am
by Karl Azzopardi

CPD Marine Section Station Officer Oreste Azzopardi speaks about the section’s role in carrying out rescue and firefighting missions out at sea

The CPD Marine Unit is based at the Shipwrights Wharf in Marsa. This unit covers fire fighting and Search and Rescue at Sea together with Oil Pollution Control and Prevention at Sea.

The Marine Unit also incorporates the CPD Hazmat (Hazardous Materials) Team and the CPD Diving Team. 

