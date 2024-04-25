menu

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer joins political platform Il-Kollettiv

Il-Kollettiv brings together a collective of people seeking to fight for social justice, equality and the common good

karl_azzopardi
25 April 2024, 9:21am
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer
Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer announced on his social media profiles that he has joined political platform Il-Kollettiv.

According to his Instagram story posted on Thursday morning, Il-Kollettiv brings together a collective of people seeking to fight for social justice, equality and the common good.

“In Europe, in Malta and around the world we have to unite together as a collective to fight against fascism which is slowly raising its head once again,” the MEP said on a post uploaded to his Facebook page. “Today, on Liberation Day, we renew this commitment.”

An Instagram story uploaded to the Labour MEP's Instagram profile
The incumbent MEP is yet to announce whether he will be submitting his nomination for the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Il-Kollettiv will be officially launching today at 11am.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
