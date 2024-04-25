Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer joins political platform Il-Kollettiv

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer announced on his social media profiles that he has joined political platform Il-Kollettiv.

According to his Instagram story posted on Thursday morning, Il-Kollettiv brings together a collective of people seeking to fight for social justice, equality and the common good.

“In Europe, in Malta and around the world we have to unite together as a collective to fight against fascism which is slowly raising its head once again,” the MEP said on a post uploaded to his Facebook page. “Today, on Liberation Day, we renew this commitment.”

The incumbent MEP is yet to announce whether he will be submitting his nomination for the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Il-Kollettiv will be officially launching today at 11am.