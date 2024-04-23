Building and Construction Authority CEO Jesmond Muscat resigns from post

Updated at 11:31 with PN statement

The CEO of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Jesmond Muscat has resigned from his post, sources told this newspaper.

A government statement is expected to be published in the coming hours.

Public outrage regarding the local construction industry has increased in recent days, following yet another death of a worker in a construction site on Saturday.

On Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela fielded questions regarding the construction industry, which is still claiming victims despite a damning public inquiry report which dug into the lax enforcement and regulations governing the sector. On Monday, Abela had acknowledged that authorities that regulate the construction industry still do not have the necessary resources needed for such a task.

Despite the public inquiry, grievous construction site accidents are still not a rare occurrance. Just last week, MaltaToday reported that a number of bricks had fallen off a construction site in St Paul's Bay and landed on the street, narrowly missing a moving car. In February, the facade of a building in Paola came crashing down onto the street during demolition works.

The Authority’s failures was especially highlighted in the public inquiry following the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

During the hearing of the inquiry, Muscat had testified that after the Kordin construction site collapse that killed Jean Paul Sofia, the authority he chaired did not draft a report on the accident because the BCA did not feel the need to do so.

He had told the public inquiry board that the project in question did not fall under the BCA's remit, as he even noted the lax enforcement surrounding the construction industry. The board expressed disbelief when informed by Muscat that since recruitment opened again in March 2023, only four additional inspectors are expected to be added to the staff complement.

Construction Reforms Ministry issues a statement

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry for Construction Reforms said that minister Jonathan Attard recieved Muscat's letter of resignation.

The statement said that Attard accepted the resignation and that he looks forward to the appointment of the new CEO, "to further strengthen the Authority and continue reforming this sector in compliance with the Government’s electoral program and the recommendations of the public inquiry."

Muscat was appointed to his post in June 2022.

PN

Following the resignation, the Nationalist Party said that government ministers keep evading responsibility while blaming those who've been appointed by the ministers themselves.

"Once again we're seeing Robert Abela's government blaming everything on the people that he appointed himself without shouldering any political responsibility for what happened," the PN said referencing Saturday's fatal incident.

The opposition noted that those who are politically responsible for the ongoing tragedies cannot be the same people who implement reforms within the construction industry.

The PN blasted Robert Abela for "consulting with himself" and playing a game of musical chairs without actually reforming the sector.

The party reiterated its call for government to present a monthly report to parliament on the implementation of the recommendations from the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry.

The statement was signed by shadow minister for lands and planning, Stanley Zammit.