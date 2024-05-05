Abela says June's elections will reflect what kind of country the electorate wants

Prime Minister Robert Abela has stated that June’s upcoming elections will determine what kind of country the electorate wishes to live in.

In a speech during a political activity in Żabbar, Abela continued his rhetoric that an “establishment” is trying to undermine Malta’s democracy, as he contrasted his party’s vision for the south of Malta with the “establishment’s.”

“You know who the establishment is because you know what decisions they had taken in this side of the country.” He said that the “establishment” believes that Malta’s south is only good enough for landfills and other capital projects that no one wants to live next to.

Talk of the "establishment" persisted throughout his speech and the event as a whole. Before Abela took the stage, Silvio Schmebri went so far as to describe the courts as "a sanctuary for the establishment."

Fired up, Abela noted that the “establishment” won’t stop government from seeing its plan for Malta through. “Rest assured, that we will always lead this country forward.”

Abela called for national unity and cool heads, an appeal he has repeatedly made in the past few days following mounting expectations of Joseph Muscat’s arraignment in court over the hospitals privatisation deal.

Turning to the upcoming elections, Abela said, “This is an election that determines what kind of Malta we want.”

“Don’t let others divide us,” Abela warned, going back to an ‘us and them’ rhetoric once more. “For others, the thirst for power comes first and foremost.”

The Prime Minister, speaking about his government’s ongoing work, stated, “One would be mistaken if they expect government not to implement its budget measures just because an election is close.” Abela was seemingly referring to the rollout of cheques just before the elections, insisting that this is done yearly as he made no mention of suspicious timings.

Abela concluded by once again appealing for unity and cool heads.