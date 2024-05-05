Bernard Grech slams 'the real establishment', calls for publication of hospitals inquiry

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has stated that government is the true “establishment” as he appealed for the publication of the magisterial inquiry into the privatisation of three Maltese hospitals.

During his speech in a political event in Valletta, Grech started off by saying that the country is going through a “delicate moment.” Referring to the rising cost of living, Grech joked about the timing of government cheques sent out “coincidentally” before the elections.

Grech used his speech to speak about “the establishment,” a term frequently heard in the past few days, as the Prime Minister and others alluded to “an establishment” which is using the courts against the government.

“Let me tell you who the establishment is,” Grech said. “The establishment are those who have spent 11 years in government and are still clutching on their seats of power.”

The PN leader went on to say that government is the true establishment, referring to, among other things, Robert Abela’s manuevering to regularise his villa. “The establishment are those who control the public broadcaster to silence those who disagree with them.”

“The establishment is he who disagreed with a mother who wanted the whole truth about her son’s death and told her, ‘As long as I’m here, there won’t be a public inquiry.’”

He blasted government and those who were found guilty of creating a culture of impunity, once again referring to them as “the establishment.”

“The establishment are those who were complicit in giving the people’s hospitals to Vitals and Steward, and who did everything in their power so that the people don’t get their hospitals back,” Grech stated, noting the PN’s crucial role in giving the hospitals back.

Grech once again said that “the establishment” has access to the magisterial inquiry into the hospitals privatisation despite the fact that it hasn’t been published yet, as he repeatedly called for its publication.

“Why would you be afraid of the truth if you’ve done nothing wrong?” Grech noted that government is afraid and is trying to misguide the public over the inquiry’s contents. He said that this is the case because of the “devil’s pact” made between Robert Abela and Joseph Muscat as the former became Prime Minister.

“The truth will come out,” Grech stated, as he appealed to the electorate to vote for the PN in the upcoming elections.