Magistrate inspects Siġġiewi housing block in ghost voters case

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech has carried out an onsite inspection of the Siggiewi social housing block where 99 voters were registered despite not living there.

The magistrate is hearing several cases brought before the court by the Nationalist Party of people whose ID cards were transferred to the social housing property by the government despite the building being uninhabitable.

The magistrate was hearing the cases involving five of the people this afternoon when she decided to carry out a site visit to see for herself the state of the apartments. MaltaToday is informed she is accompanied by two police officers who are capturing visuals with their bodycams.

Also present on site were PN MP Karol Aquilina and Secretary General Michael Piccinino who are representing the PN in the case.

The court cases were instituted to have the place of residence of the 99 people reversed back to their original place of residence.

The PN has cried foul given that the voters were transferred to the housing block just weeks before local elections when they do not even live there.

So far, at least three people have admitted in court that they do not actually live in the residence where they are registered.

The PL won the Siġġiewi council by a mere 70 votes for the first time five years ago and is attempting retain control.

When asked to comment on the allegations, housing minister Roderick Galdes said that the issue was a “media spin by MaltaToday.”