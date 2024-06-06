‘Social justice and decent work for all is key for society to thrive’ – GWU secretary-general to ILO

The General Workers Union secretary-general Josef Bugeja addressed the International Labour Organisation’s 2024 conference in Geneva, where he called for a renewal of the social contract together with robust governance systems.

In a call for efforts to further peace around the world, Bugeja told the ILO assembly of workers’ delegates that with countries torn apart by war and millions of lives ruined by conflict, it was the most vulnerable who had to bear the brunt of economic and social upheavals.

“It is our collective duty to renew our global social contract, grounded in the principles of social justice and decent work for all. Together, we must build a future where everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has the opportunity to thrive. The International Labour Organisation must take a leading role in this endeavour.”

A central theme of Bugeja’s speech was ensuring the principle of social justice as pivotal to the building of just societies.

“Social justice is about creating a fair, inclusive society where everyone can enjoy a peaceful, dignified and fulfilling life. Social justice also means that everyone has the chance to advance economically and socially.

“We must advocate and ensure that decent work and fair working conditions for all becomes a reality, where employment is not just a means of survival but a path to dignity and fulfilment. Decent work apart from productive employment and fair pay must encompass safe and healthy working environment, inclusive workplace, gender equality, freedom of association, continuous personal development, and collective bargaining,” Bugeja said.

The GWU secretary-general said unions had to keep fighting for an effective tripartite social dialogue, integration, freedom of expression, a just transition in terms of the road towards carbon neutrality, poverty alleviation, racial justice, LGBTIQ+ rights, disability rights, environmental justice, and good governance.

“Social justice is the individual actions and collective efforts to address systemic inequalities and promote a more equitable society. At its core, social justice aims to create a society that promotes equality, inclusivity, and human rights for all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstances,” Bugeja said.

Bugeja also said that even businesses had to ensure social responsibility for them to remain sustainable. “While economic sustainability is crucial for businesses to thrive, it is equally important that they operate in a manner that is socially sustainable. This means adopting practices that support the well-being of workers, communities, and the environment. Businesses must recognise that their long-term success is intertwined with the health and stability of the societies in which they operate.”

Bugeja also paid tribute to Maltese advancement in social justice, marked by minimum wage increases, social protection for platform workers, fair practices for recruitment firms, equal pay for work of equal value for subcontracted employees, increases in pensions and social benefits, and subsidised fuel, water, electricity and basic food products.

Bugeja cited the GWU’s study on living income, in collaboration with the Alliance Against Poverty (AKF) and Moviment Graffitti, which advocates for ways of elevating the minimum wage into a living income. “These measures collectively represent our commitment to social justice, aiming to create a more inclusive and equitable society for all its citizens,” Bugeja said.