Serious traffic accident in Ċirkewwa injures motorcyclist

A 61-year-old man from Żebbuġ, Gozo, was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Triq il-Marfa in Ċirkewwa on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 4:30pm when the man, who was riding a Honda motorcycle, crashed into a set of barricades, causing him to fall.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

Emergency medical services provided immediate assistance on scene. The injured motorcyclist was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to have sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici has been informed of the incident and has appointed an inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, police investigations are still ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident.

According to popular Facebook page Maltese Roads Traffic Updates, the accident caused standstill traffic around Ċirkewwa, as the road exiting the area was blocked.

Cars were diverted onto the opposite carriageway to alleviate the traffic jam.