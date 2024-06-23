Labour’s tale of two deputy leaders

The Labour Party’s parliamentary group has had wide ranging discussions to determine how to react to the European and local election results.

The internal talks are not focussed and too much remains uncertain as the Prime Minister mulls changes to his Cabinet.

But there is one issue no one has dared to raise despite being the most apparent problem that could hamper the party – Chris Fearne’s future as deputy leader.

Fearne resigned from Cabinet and deputy prime minister last month after he was charged, along with several others, over the Vitals corruption case. However, Fearne stayed on as deputy leader for parliamentary affairs.

At the time, many believed the decision to retain the deputy leadership post was intended to limit internal strife that could arise from a deputy leadership contest that kicks off in the middle of an electoral campaign.

But party sources who spoke to MaltaToday on condition of anonymity said Fearne has given no hint that he will resign his post anytime soon.

“The situation has left us in limbo because even at government level, there cannot be a deputy prime minister since the party statute says that it is the deputy leader for parliamentary affairs who has to be appointed deputy prime minister,” a source said.

Another source privy to the internal discussions said many were uncomfortable to bring up the issue out of respect for Fearne.

“Chris Fearne enjoys a lot of sympathy, which makes it very hard for anyone of the MPs to broach the subject even though everyone is aware that the case against him is likely to drag on for years, which would be detrimental to the party,” a source said.

Fearne has so far refrained from commenting publicly on the issue and when confronted by journalists outside Labour headquarters last week he simply replied: “These are internal matters.”

Fearne had been earmarked to be Malta’s nominee for European Commissioner but he withdrew his name when criminal charges were filed.

The PL had been bracing itself for a deputy leadership race with a handful of ministers having sounded out delegates. But uncertainty over Fearne’s future has left everyone in the lurch.

“The Prime Minister also has his hands tied on the matter having been the one to insist that Chris Fearne stay put when the criminal charges were filed in the belief that the case against Fearne would be dismissed early,” another source said.

Statute change for deputy leader party affairs

Meanwhile, there are calls within the Labour Party for a change in statute to allow MPs to contest the deputy leadership role that will be vacated shortly by Daniel Micallef.

The party statute bars MPs from contesting the role of deputy leader party affairs but with Micallef on his way out, party functionaries are clamouring for the limitation to be removed.

“There are a handful of MPs with strong links to the party grassroots who could be ideal to fill the role of deputy leader party affairs but who cannot compete unless the statute changes,” a source within the PL told MaltaToday.

Lack of meaningful contact with the party grassroots and local committees has been identified as one of the causes for the PL’s dismal performance in European and local elections earlier this month.

“The party has a problem in this sector and it makes sense to allow all those who have something to offer to be able to contest for the role,” a source close to an MP with interest in the post said.

It remains unclear though whether these voices will gain enough traction over the coming weeks but another source said Prime Minister Robert Abela appears to be favourable to the change.

If this happens it will not be the first time. In 2008, Labour delegates elected Toni Abela, who was not an MP, to the post and he had pledged not to contest the general election. The statute was eventually changed to bar MPs from occupying the post.

However, in 2016, the statute was amended since Joseph Muscat wanted then minister Konrad Mizzi to replace Abela, who stepped down. Mizzi was elected to the role but his tenure was short-lived and was forced to step down after being implicated in the Panama Papers scandal.

Eventually, Chris Cardona, also a minister, was elected to deputy leader party affairs after a three-way race with Owen Bonnici and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

Cardona stepped down in June 2020 and in a one-horse race, Daniel Micallef was elected. Micallef was never an MP and the statute was eventually changed to bar MPs from contesting.