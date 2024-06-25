Prime Minister should terminate Joseph Muscat’s privileges, PN says

The Prime Minister should terminate the State privileges granted to Joseph Muscat after the latter was formally indicted in the Vitals corruption case, the PN said.

Nationalist Party justice spokesperson Karol Aquilina said Robert Abela should take note of the developments in today’s sitting, whereby the court declared that there was enough prima facie evidence to indict Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and several others.

Aquilina said the Prime Minister should withdraw the diplomatic passport granted to Muscat and terminate the agreement by which the former prime minister is using a public building in Sa Maison as his office.

“No Prime Minister who respects his role and his country can treat someone like Joseph Muscat as a political friend. Robert Abela should treat Muscat for what he is: A person who stands accused in court with serious crimes such as corruption, money laundering, and conspiracy to set up a criminal organisation,” Aquilina said.

The PN spokesperson reiterated the party’s trust in the judiciary.