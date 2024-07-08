Ombudsman saw 22% increase in caseload in 2023

The Parliamentary Ombudsman’s office saw a 22% increase in caseload, the 2023 Annual Report shows.

The office said it adopted an open-door policy last year, focusing on enhancing its relationship with the public administration. The annual report was presented to Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia on Monday.

"I want to listen because only by listening can I act promptly and effectively. In 2023, the Office played its part in protecting the rights of people and promoting governance, accountability, and transparency in public administration," the Ombusdman said in the report foreword.

Reflecting on the report's findings, Ombudsman Zammit McKeon reiterated his dedication to addressing complaints of government maladministration, as specified by the Ombudsman Act.

"The Ombudsman ensures that the public administration conducts itself lawfully, makes decisions reasonably, and treats all persons equitably and fairly," he stated. "I am reasonably certain that this role was adequately fulfilled in 2023."

The Ombudsman stressed that the office has concentrated on resolving complaints and has also aimed to enhance public administration services through recommendations made after investigations. “I believe there are professional and sensitive officials in the public service who strive to improve the workings of the government and the everyday lives of people who seek assistance from the public administration, the largest employer in this country.”

The Office of the Ombudsman said it made efforts to see tangible improvements in Government service practice, stating it has a duty to help when internal or external challenges that the country faces from time-to-time place pressure on people, especially the “vulnerable.”

"I state with conviction that people find comfort in the Office of the Ombudsman," he said. "In 2023, I have done my very best to convince the Government that, in the interest of the common good, Malta should, without any further delay, establish a National Human Rights Institution. The Office of the Ombudsman has been advocating. It has proposed to the government that presents a practical, resource-efficient, and effective approach to strengthening the country's commitment to human rights. The Ombudsman encourages the Government to move away from arguments favouring a status quo approach."

The Annual Report 2023 also includes the Annual Reports of the three specialised Commissioners for Health, Education, and Environment and Planning.

“Their dedication has been instrumental in achieving the results we are presenting today,” the Ombudsman said.

The report can be downloaded here.