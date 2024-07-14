Grech accuses PM of weakness and complicity in hospitals scandal

Opposition leader Bernard Grech lambasted Prime Minister Robert Abela over a recent court ruling that requires the Prime Minister's approval for the State Advocate to retrieve funds related to the hospitals scandal.

Grech's remarks came during a telephone interview on Sunday morning, where he emphasised the Prime Minister's sole responsibility in recovering the money, despite the Nationalist Party's own efforts.

“Since Robert Abela is still refusing to open such procedures and defending those who stole from us, I wonder: why isn’t Abela free to open this case or tell the State Advocate to recover these funds? What’s stopping him? Is he so weak and compromised?”

Grech attributed this inaction to a "devil’s pact" between Abela and his predecessor, Joseph Muscat. Rumours of this supposed agreement started to surface when Muscat resigned in January 2020, implying that Abela had Muscat’s blessing in the Labour leadership race at the time.

Grech said Malta needs a new Nationalist government, one that is "free and uncompromised, and does not form part of this mafia-style organisation in Castille."

The Opposition leader also criticised the Labour government's track record in the health sector, accusing it of neglect and mismanagement.

He referred to a recent government call for interest to outsource emergency services to the private sector, after MaltaToday reported that a recent surge in COVID cases is having a knock-on effect on the Emergency Department.

“Is it bad for the government to enter into a public-private partnership? No, we’ve done it in the past,” Grech said. “But the government now is doing this to simply provide a necessary service.”

Grech also questioned whether Mater Dei Hospital was consulted regarding a tender aimed at enhancing emergency services, citing concerns raised by the public.

"More investment is needed to provide free medicines," Grech emphasised. "You pay a good amount of money in taxes, so you have a right to an efficient and timely health service. The money isn’t theirs; it’s yours. And that money needs to be safeguarded and invested for you and your loved ones."

Grech also said the Nationalist Party has a host of activities planned for Independence Day. The celebrations will feature a series of cultural events leading up to the public holiday, culminating in a mass meeting on the day itself.