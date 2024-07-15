menu

St George’s Bay in Birżebbuġa re-opened for swimmers

The bay was closed for swimming on July 6 after sewage contamination

15 July 2024, 11:11am
by Nicole Meilak

The Environmental Health Directorate has lifted its health warning on St George’s Bay in Birżebbuġa, determining that it is fit for bathing again.

In a statement on Monday, the directorate said that repeated sampling of the seawater in the area in recent days have shown good seawater quality.

The directorate had closed the bay for swimming on July 6 after deteccting sewage contamination.

It was also closed by the directorate on June 9, also due to sewage overflow.  

