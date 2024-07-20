Gozitan MP lambasts Enemalta’s 'second class' treatment of Gozitans

Enemalta has only one fault location vehicle and this is currently being used in Malta, leaving Gozitan villages without a solution, Nationalist MP Alex Borg said.

He said Gozitans were afforded “second class” treatment after cable faults in the northwest of Gozo left Għasri, Għarb, San Lawrenz and Kerċem without electricity.

The localities were still without power on Saturday afternoon. Earlier, Enemalta said three 11kV cable faults occurred in Għasri affecting the supply of electricity to nearby areas. The outage happened at the same time that a fault occurred in Gżira, shutting down electricity in the locality, St Julian’s and parts of San Ġwann.

Borg said that a fault location vehicle is required to identify the problem areas but Enemalta’s only vehicle was currently being used in Malta.

“Common sense dictates that if the distribution network is weak in a particular area such as Gozo, similar equipment should be permanently stationed in Gozo,” Borg said, adding residents were mercifully waiting to know when electricity would return.

“That faults are being caused because of an expired distribution system is already irresponsible; that equipment is not available to fix the faults is an insult,” Borg said.

He said as an MP from Gozo, his priority when the PN is government will be to strengthen the electricity distribution system in Gozo. “This is a right not a luxury,” he insisted.