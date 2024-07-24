Malta needs 'a clean leadership', Bernard Grech states

Wednesday's ruling dashed hopes that Fearne would not stand trial, and would once again be nominated for the role of EU Commissioner.

Among the others charged is Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna, who has resisted calls for his resignation by civil society groups. Prime Minister Robert Abela had said that he will not request Scicluna’s resignation despite the criminal charges.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Grech reiterated that Edward Scicluna's post as Central Bank Governor is untenable, as is that of Permanent Secretary Ronald Mizzi. “That’s why they should resign immediately,” Grech added.

Grech blasted Abela for keeping Scicluna, Mizzi and other accused on the public payroll, stating that this tarnished Malta’s reputation

He concluded by saying that with each passing day, in the absence of any action, Prime Minister Robert Abela confirms that he is complicit in "the biggest fraud that ever took place in the country."