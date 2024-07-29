Activists hang banner outside Central Bank demanding Edward Scicluna’s resignation

The pressure on Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna to step down escalated on Monday as activists placed a large banner reading "resign" outside the Central Bank.

Activist group Repubblika held a demonstration at the Central Bank demanding Scicluna's resignation following a court ruling that there is sufficient evidence for him to face trial for fraud related to the privatisation of three hospitals.

Repubblika's president, Vicki Ann Cremona, addressed the gathering, urging Scicluna to leave his post out of a sense of responsibility to the country. "Edward Scicluna, if you have a shred of dignity, go," Cremona stated. "Time will tell whether you are guilty, but the sense of responsibility to your country should compel you to resign. Step down now, without delay."

There are growing calls for Scicluna to step down, with both the Opposition leader and Prime Minister Robert Abela indicating that he should resign.

Scicluna was removed from his role as deputy governor of the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) last week.

However, Scicluna maintains that the Central Bank's internal rules shield him from being compelled to resign by the government or opposition. His term is set to expire in 2026.

Cremona criticised Scicluna for his perceived self-interest in retaining his position, suggesting that his continued presence could deter foreign investment and jeopardise jobs. She said that Scicluna would still be financially secure if he resigned, given his multiple pensions and a severance package received from his former ministerial role.

" We hope he's not expecting some other similar package to leave this role, because we will not accept that," Cremona added.

She also mentioned that Repubblika has formally requested the European Central Bank (ECB) to intervene and remove Scicluna.

Calls for Scicluna's resignation date back to May when he, former Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, and 13 others were arraigned in court on charges of fraud, misappropriation, and fraudulent gain related to the hospital privatisation deal.

While all parties maintain their innocence, Fearne resigned immediately, whereas Scicluna has resisted stepping down.