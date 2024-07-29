Edward Scicluna, failing infrastructure among issues discussed in PN's meeting with MCESD

The Nationalist Party held a meeting with the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) on Monday, where among the themes discussed were the need to better Malta’s infrastructure and the stability of basic services.

During the meeting, PN leader Bernard Grech spoke about government’s flip-flopping on a number of issues such as electric vehicles and the shore-to-ship project.

He noted that government had once described these initiatives as eco-friendly steps to boost competitiveness, but they are now blamed for constant power outages across the country. “One [government] says that diesel shouldn’t be used to produce electricity, and then they bring in diesel-powered generators.”

Grech stated that the MCESD is currently weighed down by one of its members, referring to Edward Scicluna. He noted that those who believe in the country’s institutions realise that Scicluna’s resignation should be immediate.

The Opposition leader reminded those present that the PN had offered to unite with government in order to request Scicluna’s resignation, as Grech encouraged the MCESD to use its voice with regards to the issue for the benefit of Malta’s credibility.

During the meeting, Grech also stated that the MCESD has its finger directly on the country’s pulse, as the council knows what’s needed to strengthen the country’s competitiveness and nurture local and foreign investment.

Grech told those present that in order for this to happen, the country needs adequate infrastructure, adding that Malta needs to be able to anticipate future challenges by acting now.

The PN leader stated that employees and businesses are currently bearing the brunt of crises that should’ve been avoided. “For the PN, it is unacceptable that there is no stability for basic and essential services such as roads, electricity, health services and clean bays without drainage.”

The Opposition noted that it wants infrastructure that aids economic growth in a sustainable manner. “But this means that we want a variety of jobs where everyone finds well-paying jobs, regardless of their abilities.”

The PN said it wants its policies to be proactive, and that ensures stability, economic growth and educational growth.